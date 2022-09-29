Grant to fund butterfly sculpture, pollinator garden

A Noblesville nonprofit organization has received a $10,000 grant that will be used to bring a kinetic butterfly sculpture and pollinator garden to the center of a roundabout at 191st Street and Little Chicago Road.

Keep Noblesville Beautiful was one of 20 organizations in Indiana that received a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation during its nature grant cycle. The kinetic sculpture, which will be created by artist Scott Stottlemyer, will serve as a visual reminder to pedestrians and drivers of the importance of nature and green spaces in Noblesville, according to the nonprofit.

“Through this sculpture and pollinator garden, KNB seeks to not only beautify Noblesville, but to promote pollination of our native plants and the important role it plays in climate resiliency,” said Darren Peterson, president of KNB.

Peterson, who also serves as a Noblesville city councilman, said Duke Energy is a key corporate partner to the Noblesville community and expressed appreciation for its support of the revitalization project.

“This revitalization of otherwise underutilized greenspace directly aligns with Duke Energy’s commitment to enhance and support our natural resources,” said Dagny Zupkin, Duke Energy community relations liaison. “KNB has a rich history of encouraging the use of native vegetation in Noblesville beautification efforts, and the Duke Energy Foundation is proud to support them on this newest endeavor.”

The nonprofit, which plans to install the sculpture and native vegetation this fall, will work with the Noblesville Parks Dept. and the city to select vegetation and upkeep the pollinator garden.