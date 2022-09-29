Carmel High School looks to add AP classes, criminal justice course

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees met Sept. 27 to review proposed course additions at Carmel High School, hold public hearings for proposed 2023 budgets and recognize two groups of students.

What happened: The board reviewed several programs of studies course changes presented by Amy Dudley, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment.

What it means: CCS plans to begin offering criminal justice among its career and technical education pathways. Students currently travel to the J. Everett Light Career Center in Indianapolis for these courses. CCS also plans to add AP Music Theory and will find out in October if it will be selected to participate in a pilot program to add AP African American Studies.

What’s next: The board is set to vote on the proposed changes in October.

What happened: The board held public hearings on the proposed 2023 budget, bus replacement plan and capital projects plan.

What it means: Michelle Ball was the only speaker during the public hearings. She questioned the board on why it is using school safety referendum funds to pay for the diversity, equity and inclusion officer position, a use she said was not included among how CCS would use referendum dollars before it went to the public for a vote.

What’s next: The board will vote on the budget at a future meeting.

What happened: The board honored students selected as College Board National African American Recognition Program Scholars and College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholars.

What it means: To be recognized, students must achieve a qualifying score on the PSAT taken during October of their junior year and earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher by the middle of their junior year and identify.

What’s next: The program aims to create pathways to college for students from underserved communities by awarding them with academic honors and connecting them with universities across the nation, according to the program website.