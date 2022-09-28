Candidates seek District 25 house seat

Republican Becky Cash, an alternative health care practitioner and business owner, and Democrat Jen Bass-Patino, a quality assurance manager, are seeking the District 25 seat in the Indiana House of Representatives in the Nov. 8 election. The seat is being vacated by State Rep. Donald Lehe, a Republican who is retiring from office. District boundaries have changed since the previous election because of redistricting.

Learn more about the candidates below:

Name: Becky Cash

Age:47

Education: Bachelor of Arts and Sciences from Bowling Green State University with a minor in sociology and political science, Certification in Catechesis and Youth Ministry from Steubenville University, naturopathic degree from Trinity

Occupation: Alternative health care practitioner, business owner

City of residence: Zionsville

Immediate family: Husband, Chris; 5 daughters, 1 son

Previous political experience: Many community leadership roles

Website: beckycashforindiana.com

E-mail: info@beckycashforindiana.com

Why do you want to run for office?

I have spent the past 16-plus years serving the families of Indiana, helping parents navigate services for children with special needs navigate educational options, know their rights and how to advocate for them. I have testified multiple times at the Statehous and tried to work with legislators to help others. However, I came to realize that the rights and needs of families, small business owners and individuals were not being heard. For this reason, I entered the race for state representative.

What are your qualifications for this office?

I believe that my advocacy work, knowledge of running multiple businesses, work with those with special and medical needs, experience working with people throughout the district and Indiana and ability to collaborate with others makes me well qualified. Most importantly, I have seen many politicians and individuals say one thing and do another. I am committed to fighting for the people of District 25.

What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?

1. Parental Rights in All Decisions

2. Protecting our communities (including law enforcement, those with special needs and our elderly)

3. Fiscal Responsibility

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

I have spent the past 16 plus years fighting for the children and families of Indiana and our district. I collaborate well with others, research topics and have a history of helping those I seek to serve. I am honest and I have and will continue to sit down with individuals and community leaders to make a difference for our district.

How long have you lived in your district?

Over 16 years.

What other organizations are you involved with?

St. Alphonsus Liguori Parish, Purposeful Living, Inc, Boone County Republican Women, Indiana Federation of Republican Women, Board of Advisors for St. Ambrose Academy, Board of advisors for H2 Autism Foundation, Purpose for My Pain, A Kid Again, JDRF and a variety of social service organizations throughout the year.

Something most people don’t know about you?

I am the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, and my father-in-law was an officer killed in the line of duty. Our family history gives me the determination to never settle for mediocre.

Something you want people to know about you?

I am a collaborator. I love working with a variety of different people and coming up with solutions.

Name: Jen Bass-Patino

Age: 50

Education: B.A. Biology – University of Illinois, Springfield

Occupation: Manager, quality assurance

City of residence: Zionsville

Immediate family: Two daughters, 17 and 13

Previous political experience: I’ve not previously run for any elected offices.

Website: VoteJenBP.com

Why do you want to run for office?

I believe that we must start working to heal the division in this country by focusing on our shared goals using a common sense, moderate approach to help our citizens and communities thrive.

What are your qualifications for this office?

I have a science degree and a proven record of global team leadership to achieve complex goals.

What are the top three issues that your campaign will focus on?

Health care: Including mental health and women’s reproductive rights.

Education: Ensuring support for our public education system.

Employment: Helping to remove barriers to growth for small businesses.

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?

My moderate approach, large-team leadership history, experience working in law enforcement and health care.

How long have you lived in your district?

Since August 2014

What other organizations are you involved with?

Boone County Democrats, precinct committee chair

Something most people don’t know about you?

I enjoy beekeeping and recently completed a Tough Mudder competition.

Something you want people to know about you?

My parents raised me to understand that I had two choices when faced with a problem: I could complain about it, or I could take action to make a positive change. I’m running to make a positive change in IN HD-25.