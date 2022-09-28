Carmel High School graduate earns spot on ‘The Voice’

Morgan Taylor Koontz, a 2019 Carmel High School graduate, earned a spot on Season 22 of “The Voice” during her blind audition that aired Sept. 26 on NBC.

All four judges turned around to signify approval of her performance of Lizzo’s song “Cuz I Love You.”

Koontz, who performs as Morgan Taylor, was selected as a Songbook Academy finalist in 2019.