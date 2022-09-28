Carmel High School graduate earns spot on ‘The Voice’

Morgan Taylor Koontz, a 2019 Carmel High School graduate, earned a spot on Season 22 of “The Voice” during her blind audition that aired Sept. 26 on NBC.
All four judges turned around to signify approval of her performance of Lizzo’s song “Cuz I Love You.”
Koontz, who performs as Morgan Taylor, was selected as a Songbook Academy finalist in 2019.
Koontz selected John Legend to be her coach. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Camilia Cabello also wanted to coach her. Koontz is studying commercial music/voice at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.