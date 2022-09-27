Night & Day diversions – September 27, 2022

‘Escape to Margaritaville’

“Escape to Margaritaville” runs through Oct. 2 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

’The Curious Savage’

Main Street Productions of “The Curious Savage” will be presented from Sept. 29 through Oct. 9 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

‘Rehearsal for Murder’

The Belfry Theatre will present “Rehearsal for Murder,” a murder mystery, through Oct. 2 at the Ivy Tech Auditorium in Noblesville. For more, visit thebelfrytheatre.com.

‘A Life in Music’

Julie Lyn Barber will present “Debbie Reynolds: A Life in Music’ at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Wham

Live at the Center presents WHAM (We Have All Music), a Carmel-based nonprofit group, as part of the Live at the Center series at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $5 or register for the free livestream at the centerpresents.org.

Joshua Bell

Violinist Joshua Bell will be accompanied by pianist Peter Dugan in concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Palladium in Carmel. For more, visit the centerpresents.org.

‘Tower of Power’

Tower of Power will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Palladium in Carmel. For more, visit the centerpresents.org.