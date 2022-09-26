2022 Indiana General Election

Current Publishing
Candidates on the ballot for the November 8, 2022 General Election.  The following is a list of candidates running in areas covered by Current Publishing:

Indiana's 5th Congressional District

Indiana State Government Races

State Senator District 21

  •  
State Senator District 29

  •  
State Senator District 31

  •  
State Representative District 24

  •  
State Representative District 25

  •  
State Representative District 29

  •  
  •  
State Representative District 37

  •  
State Representative District 39

  •  
  •  
State Representative District 41

  •  
  •  
State Representative District 88

  •  
  •  

Hamilton County Races

Hamilton County Clerk of the Circuit Court

  •  
Hamilton County Recorder

  •  
Hamilton County Sheriff

  •  
Hamilton County Coroner

  •  
Hamilton County Assessor

  •  
Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney

  •  
  •  
Hamilton County Commissioner District 1

  •  
Hamilton County Council District 1

  •  
Hamilton County Council District 2

  •  
Hamilton County Council District 3

  •  
Hamilton County Council District 4

  •  

Hamilton County Township Races

Clay Township Trustee

  •  
Clay Township Board (vote for 3)

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Delaware Township Trustee

  •  
Delaware Township Board (vote for 3)

  •  
  •  
  •  
Fall Creek Township Trustee

  •  
  •  
Fall Creek Township Board (vote for 3)

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Noblesville Township Trustee

  •  
Noblesville Township Township Board (vote for 3)

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Washington Township Trustee

  •  
Washington Township Township Board (vote for 3)

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Hamilton County School Board Races

Carmel Clay School Board 1

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Carmel Clay School Board 2

  •  
  •  
  •  
Carmel Clay School Board 3

  •  
  •  
Hamilton Southeastern School Board District 1

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Hamilton Southeastern School Board District 2

  •  
  •  
Hamilton Southeastern School Board District 3

  •  
  •  
Hamilton Southeastern School Board District 4

  •  
  •  
  •  
Noblesville School Board At-Large

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Westfield Washington School Board At-Large

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Westfield Washington School Board District 2

  •  
  •  
Westfield Washington School Board District 4

  •  
  •  

Boone County Races

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney

  •  
Boone County Clerk

  •  
Boone County Sheriff

  •  
Boone County Surveyor

  •  
Boone County Assessor

  •  
Boone County Commissioner District 1

Boone County Council District 1

  •  
  •  
Boone County Council District 2

  •  
  •  
Boone County Council District 3

  •  
Boone County Council District 4

  •  

Zionsville Community School Board Races

Zionsville Community School Board At Large

  •  
  •  
Zionsville Community School Board Eagle Township

  •  
  •  
  •  
Zionsville Community School Board Union Township

  •  
  •  


Carmel in brief — September 20, 2022 Public hearing on proposed Valor charter school set for Sept. 21  Major investment: Fishers approves first parts of $1.1 billion economic development plan Committee further amends proposed updates to Carmel’s comprehensive plan City of Fishers looks at redistricting Community split on impact of charter school proposed in Carmel
