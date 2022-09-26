Snapshot: Operation School Bell ready to assist students

Current Publishing
From left, Assistance League of Indianapolis members Sue Lammers; Jaun Galeano, program officer at The Clowes Fund; Assistance League member Sunny Shuai, and Sharon Gleason, Assistance League of Indianapolis president; pause at the Sept. 19 open house for Assistance League’s Operation School Bell Northbrook Distribution Center. This year the organization, which includes many members from Carmel, will provide 3,000 economically challenged students with new school apparel and 2,000 students with new athletic shoes. To learn more about the organization and how it works to make a difference in the community, visit ALindy.org. (Photo courtesy of Kathy Kerr Wylam)


