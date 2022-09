Editor,

I am an eighth-grade student at Creekside Middle School. I am disappointed and disheartened by the front page of the Sept. 20 Current in Carmel. On the front page you portrayed the next mayor of Carmel, using the stereotypical silhouette of a masculine or male figure. I am disappointed that your paper is making the assumption and reinforcing the idea that the next mayor will be male. We are in a day and age when anyone could be our next mayor.

Virginia McTurnan, Carmel