Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Where’s Amy attends Center Celebration

Where’s Amy attends Center Celebration

0
By on Where's Amy

Where’s Amy attends the Center Celebration Sept. 16 at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel for the annual arts gala. Manhattan Transfer, Straight No Chaser and the Lennon sisters were inducted into the Songbook Hall of Fame. Guests enjoyed a lovely dinner, fabulous auction and a great concert featuring Michael Feinstein with the Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre performers and Straight No Chaser. The gala raised money for programming for kids and young adults to be a part of great music programs. Guests were dressed to the nines celebrating and supporting the arts. Through table reservations, auction sales, partnerships and donations, the gala, presented by Krieg DeVault, raised more than $689,000 in support of the Center’s arts and educational programming.


More Headlines

Where’s Amy attends Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre’s 25th Season Celebration Where’s Amy attends Start with Art Where’s Amy attends opening of ATI’s ‘Nunsense’ Where’s Amy attends VIPs and Sips Artists from sister cities in Latvia, Italy to share work at Carmel International Arts Festival Carmel in brief — September 20, 2022
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact