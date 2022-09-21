Complete survey to help guide conversations with Carmel school board candidates 

The Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation, the Carmel Education Foundation and OneZone chamber of commerce are partnering to host three separately recorded conversations with the 2022 Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees candidates by district.

“We aim to create a thoughtful, unbiased and nonpartisan atmosphere where each candidate has an equal opportunity to respond to questions centered around themes that Carmel community members consider to be significant,” said Jennifer Penix, executive director of the Carmel Education Foundation. “We invite all Carmel community members, whether they have children in the schools or not, to rank what they feel is the most important topics to be covered in these conversations.”

A survey listing nine themes, along with information regarding the roles and responsibilities of board members, will be open through noon Sept. 23. The survey responses will help guide topics for the conversations.

Recordings of the conversation series will be released on each of the presenting organization’s Facebook pages by Oct. 10 to provide information prior to the start of early voting, which begins Oct. 11.

Complete the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/CCSSchoolBoardSeriesRevised.