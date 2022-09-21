Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Complete survey to help guide conversations with Carmel school board candidates 

Complete survey to help guide conversations with Carmel school board candidates 

0
By on Carmel Community

The Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation, the Carmel Education Foundation and OneZone chamber of commerce are partnering to host three separately recorded conversations with the 2022 Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees candidates by district.

“We aim to create a thoughtful, unbiased and nonpartisan atmosphere where each candidate has an equal opportunity to respond to questions centered around themes that Carmel community members consider to be significant,” said Jennifer Penix, executive director of the Carmel Education Foundation. “We invite all Carmel community members, whether they have children in the schools or not, to rank what they feel is the most important topics to be covered in these conversations.”

 A survey listing nine themes, along with information regarding the roles and responsibilities of board members, will be open through noon Sept. 23. The survey responses will help guide topics for the conversations.

Recordings of the conversation series will be released on each of the presenting organization’s Facebook pages by Oct. 10 to provide information prior to the start of early voting, which begins Oct. 11.

Complete the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/CCSSchoolBoardSeriesRevised.


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — September 13, 2022 Carmel in brief — September 20, 2022 Public hearing on proposed Valor charter school set for Sept. 21  Your ViewsLetter: Nichols a good fit for Carmel school board Artists from sister cities in Latvia, Italy to share work at Carmel International Arts Festival
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact