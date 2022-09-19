Noblesville Marching Millers capture second place at invitational

The Noblesville Marching Millers captured second place in their class and received an award for Best General Effect during a band invitational at Lawrence Central High School.

The 163-member marching band competed Sept. 10 in the ISSMA Open Class A division at Lawrence Central against Ben Davis, Perry Meridian and Whiteland high schools. The band showcased its performance, “A Million Dreams,” and performed well overall, said Eric Thornbury, band director.

Thornbury said although there were some minor issues, such as getting props set up and sound samples not being used in the show, he commended students for handling things well and said the issues will be fixed as the band prepares for future competitions. Thornbury added that the performance, which was the band’s first contest, was considered to be a learning experience for students.

“Every show, we get better,” he said. “That’s what we do – get better every day. You have to practice how you perform.”

At the end of each practice, Thornbury said students go through a run-through of their show that helps them to be in a performance mindset.

“The more you do, the better you get at it,” Thornbury said.

Thornbury also commended his students for their hard work prior to the invitational at Lawrence Central, saying they were as “prepared as we’ve ever been.”

“They actually did a really great job and there’s some logistical things we’ve got to work out for the future, but I’m really excited for this show, these kids, these parents and our community,” Thornbury said.

The Marching Millers will host their Black & Gold marching band invitational at Noblesville High School Oct. 1. The invitational will start in the afternoon with the start time based on the number of entries.

For more, visit noblesvilleband.org.