City of Westfield releases names of Grand Park bidders

The city of Westfield has released the identities of seven entities who submitted bids for the Grand Park Sports Campus that will be reviewed by a panel of six individuals.

City officials are looking to sell Grand Park or enter into a public-private partnership to operate the complex, which is owned by the Westfield Redevelopment Commission. The 400-acre complex, which serves as the training camp for the Indianapolis Colts, has 31 soccer fields, 26 baseball diamonds, two administration buildings, seven concession stands and a 378,000-square-foot multi-use event center.

The city received proposals from the following entities:

Card & Associates Athletic Facilities, LLC

A confidential client of Cushman & Wakefield

Indy Sports & Entertainment, LLC and related entity

Ambassador Enterprises

REV Entertainment

Sports Facilities Companies, LLC

Anytown USA, Inc.

Details about the proposals will remain confidential until a panel of six individuals appointed by Mayor Andy Cook makes a recommendation, according to City Attorney Manny Herceg.

Those six individuals are Brian Tomamichel, chief financial officer with Westfield Washington Schools; Jeremy Lollar, chief of staff with the city of Westfield; Troy Patton, Westfield City Councilman; Larry Clarino, board member with the Westfield Public Works and Safety; Dan Moyer, a Westfield business owner; and Chuck Lehman, a former Westfield City Councilman.

The panel, which held its first meeting earlier this month, will make a recommendation at some point to the Westfield Redevelopment Commission and the Westfield City Council regarding the proposals. The redevelopment commission and the council will eventually vote on either a buyer or operator of Grand Park or choose not to sell the campus, which opened in 2014.

Two appraisals were received by the city in August with the minimum being the average of the two appraisals, meaning Grand Park’s minimum price would be $85 million.

If Westfield were to sell Grand Park, city officials previously said they would use the proceeds to pay off park debt. The city still owes nearly $80 million for the complex.