Carmel mayor to make ‘major announcement regarding his future’

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard is set to make a ‘major announcement regarding his future’ at a press conference set for 2 p.m. Sept. 13, according to a City of Carmel press release.

The seven-term Republican mayor took office in 1996 and has not publicly announced whether he will seek another term. A municipal election for mayor and all nine seats on the Carmel City Council will be held in 2023.

During Brainard’s time as mayor, the city’s population has quadrupled. He is known for his efforts to revitalize central Carmel through the creation of the Arts & Design District and Midtown areas, the development of the Monon Greenway and installation of more than 130 roundabouts throughout town.