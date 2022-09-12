Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Carmel mayor to make ‘major announcement regarding his future’
Mayor Jim Brainard

Carmel mayor to make ‘major announcement regarding his future’

0
By on Carmel Community

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard is set to make a ‘major announcement regarding his future’ at a press conference set for 2 p.m. Sept. 13, according to a City of Carmel press release.

The seven-term Republican mayor took office in 1996 and has not publicly announced whether he will seek another term. A municipal election for mayor and all nine seats on the Carmel City Council will be held in 2023.

During Brainard’s time as mayor, the city’s population has quadrupled. He is known for his efforts to revitalize central Carmel through the creation of the Arts & Design District and Midtown areas, the development of the Monon Greenway and installation of more than 130 roundabouts throughout town.


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — September 6, 2022 Willis launches bid to become next Westfield mayor: Councilman seeks Republican nomination in 2023 Carmel in brief — September 13, 2022 Business owner announces campaign for Central District seat on Carmel City Council  INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31 ‘A tremendous honor’: Carmel’s Dr. Peter Maiers ready for busy fall as Indianapolis Colts new head team physician
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact