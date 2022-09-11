Current Publishing
A treehouse is a featured part of the Noblesville Preservation Alliance’s 35th annual Historical Home Tour. (Photo courtesy of Noblesville Preservation Alliance)

Treehouse earns spot on Historic Home Tour

Noblesville Preservation Alliance’s 35th annual Historic Home Tour has a unique twist this year.

“We are calling it seven-and-a-quarter houses on the tour since we have a historic treehouse, which is unusual for our tour,” said Amanda Roush, Historic Home Tour chair and vice president of the Noblesville Preservation Alliance. “There also are three businesses to tour.”

The home tour is set for Sept. 17 and will feature homes in the southwest quadrant of Old Town. There will be live and recorded music during the event at Seminary Park.

“My neighbor Kurt Meyer salvaged materials for the treehouse from various local businesses and built it for his grandchildren,” said Roush, who also has a home on Cherry Street on the tour.

Roush said is a rule that NPA doesn’t put homes on tour for five years since they have last been finished.

New this year is a collaboration with Main Street in hosting Upstairs Downtown from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 16, allowing attendees to take a guided tour of historic buildings on or around the square.

Roush said combination tickets for both events are discounted online at both websites. For more, visit noblesvillemainstreet.org and preservationhall.org.

Tickets for the Historic Home Tour can be picked up, if purchased online, at the Old Sheriff’s Residence, 810 Conner St., or Seminary Park, 350 St. 10th St., in Noblesville the day of the event. Ticket buyers will receive a wristband and booklet for the tour. The tour is self-guided during the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are required for attendees ages 13 and older.


