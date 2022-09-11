Current Publishing
Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness presents Launch Fishers founder John Wechsler with the key to the city. (Photo courtesy of John Wechsler)

Launch Fishers founder honored on company’s anniversary

As if Launch Fishers celebrating its 10th anniversary wasn’t special enough, John Wechsler got a surprise.

Wechsler was given the key to the city by Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years,” said Wechsler, founder of Launch Fishers. “It’s an amazing honor. It feels really cool to get recognized for the week that has been done by the entire team at Launch Fishers. I take this as a team honor and am happy to be the one who is out in front for this team for 10 years. I’m humbled by it.”

The Launch Fishers’ anniversary celebration was Aug. 18 at the facility, 12175 Visionary Way.

Launch Fishers is a coworking space where entrepreneurs and startups can launch innovations and grow businesses.

“We ended up building a community of over 60 of these (co-working spaces) across the state in a network that is called the Indiana coworking passport, and members of one can use space in another location,” Wechsler said. “It makes it a little easier to be an entrepreneur in the state of Indiana.”

Wechsler also founded the Indiana Internet of Things (IoT) Lab in Fishers.

“We also created the Fishers Test Kitchen, and that was handed off Jan. 1 to a consulting operation that runs it now out of Sun King,” Wechsler said.

Wechsler continues to help manage from his position on the Launch Fishers board.  He recently founded spokenote, a tech startup that has stickers featuring codes to easily add video notes to anything.

David Bolling replaced Wechsler as executive director at Launch Fishers.

“Anytime you get an organization that can outlive you and transcend your vision for what you want (it’s an accomplishment),” Wechsler said.


