Finance Committee reads first introduction of 2023 Budget

The Fishers Finance Committee met Aug. 24 at the Thomas A. Weaver Municipal Hall Complex to discuss the 2023 city budget. The total proposed budget is $78 million with $73 million in proposed expenditures. That means, according to Fishers Finance Committee chairperson, John Weingardt, the city will have $33 million in general reserves at the end of 2023. He also said that the $12 million dedicated to infrastructure, the new Geist Waterfront Park and lowered property taxes are some of the most notable items on the proposed budget.

“We continue to provide great value to our citizens in a very, very tax efficient manner. We look at cost-saving measures where we can. I think we provide a lot of value” Weingardt said.

Notable items in the first draft of the budget include:

4 percent salary increase for all city employees

Added staff, including a aquatics manager for Geist Park; two full-time park laborers; a police civilian community Information position; and a new health department position

A half-cent property tax decrease, dropping property taxes to the rate they were in 2020

Replacement of the following equipment: one street sweeper, eight flatbed pickup trucks, a trailer for Agri Park, 18 police car replacements, one fire engine replacement and one fire medic truck and eight mowers.

The next Finance Committee budget meeting will be Sept. 8 at a location be determined. There will also be another regular Finance Committee meeting Sept. 14, when additional budget discussion will happen if needed. After that, the budget will be brought forward for public hearing and first reading at the Sept. 19 city council meeting.