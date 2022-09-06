Hamilton County Democratic Party opens election-season office in Carmel 

The Hamilton County Democratic Party celebrated the debut of its election-season office Sept. 1 with an open house at the new space at 182 W. Carmel Dr. in Carmel.

Attendees enjoyed tours, refreshments and visiting with candidates on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election during the event.

Dayna Colbert, chair of the Hamilton County Democratic Party, said a group of volunteers began searching for office space after a similar arrangement in 2018 helped boost political engagement.

“It’ll be somewhere people can pop in if they’ve got an hour or two over their lunch break,” Colbert said. “They can come by and do some postcard writing or get some yard signs. It’ll be easier for everyone to coordinate those kinds of activities.”

The office is set to be open through the general election season, but Colbert said if there is enough interest and support, it could become a permanent home. It is expected to be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, but because it is run by volunteers, the schedule could change.

“We are excited to have a location for everyone to meet at,” Colbert said. “We’ve been really excited to see people’s motivation in this election, and we are looking for more people to help us out.”

Learn more at HamCoDemsIn.org or by emailing Colbert at chair@hamcodemsin.org.