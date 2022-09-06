Athlete of the Week: Noblesville senior golfer gets confidence boost from summer success

Noblesville High School senior golfer Caroline Whallon has always had the tools to excel.

Now, Millers girls golf coach Justin Werkley has the confidence to go with it.

“Caroline is an all-around great player with no real weaknesses in her game,” Werkley said. “Her work ethic and attitude are tremendous and a big reason she has had so much success. The biggest improvement I have seen in her this year has been her consistency and her confidence. The talent has always been there, but now she knows what she is capable of, and the sky is the limit for how good she can become.”

Whallon gained a lot of that confidence by winning the Girls State Junior Championship by four strokes in June at the Country Club of Terre Haute.

“Winning Girls State Junior helped me so much mentally,” she said. “It gave me a tremendous amount of confidence (and) proved to myself that I can mentally stay in a tournament for three days, with the pressure of being first after each day.”

Whallon said competing at the National Girls Junior PGA tournament in early August at Palos Park, Ill., was another amazing experience.

“I was able to play with some of the best players in the country and even the world,” she said. “Although I didn’t make the cut, I learned so much and gained a lot of experience from those few days. Playing with top-level players was an honor and one I will never forget.”

Whallon said the team’s goal each year is to make it to the IHSAA state meet.

“We have a young, very talented team, so I know we will go far this season,” she said. “My individual goal is to continually improve my game, try to be a leader to the underclassmen and as always, make it to the state (finals). I have been fortunate to make it to the state (finals) every year of my high school career.”

Whallon finished 19th in the state finals in 2019, tied for 11th in 2020 and tied for 26th in 2021. The state finals will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.

“I think the biggest area I have improved has been my mental game,” Whallon said. “This past year especially, I have started to believe in myself and commit to confident shots. I also have worked very hard on my short game. That, together with mental progress, I have made great strides in my overall game.”

Whallon recently committed to play golf at the University of Indianapolis.

“I’m beyond excited and eager to start next year,” Whallon said. “I love Coach Brent Nicoson, his program and can’t wait to play for him and join the team. They have won many national titles and I look forward to helping them win.”

Hobbies: Being with family and friends, traveling, kayaking and swimming

Favorite movie: “The Toy Story” movies

Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things”

Favorite Athlete: Justin Thomas