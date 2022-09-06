Blueprint for Improvement: Bright and breezy bathroom

Built in 2003 in Zionsville’s Long Branch Estates, this home’s owners were ready to transform their primary bathroom from builder-basic and bland to custom and contemporary.
- Matte black finishes provide a hint of rustic texture in perfect contrast to the airy neutral palette.
- Custom alder wood cabinetry, trim and shelving bring a soft and natural element that grounds the space with clear stain that allows the wood grain to shine and ensures durability.
- A seated-level makeup vanity puts cosmetic drawers within easy reach, providing space for effortless organization.
- The herringbone pattern floor tile makes white on white anything but boring by adding texture, pattern and clean lines along the shower wall.