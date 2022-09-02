Altrusa International to present style show, luncheon in Carmel

By Chloee Kline

The Altrusa International of Indianapolis Annual Style Show, Luncheon and Silent Auction is set for 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Ritz Charles, 12156 N. Meridian St. in Carmel.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the many local organizations that Altrusa supports, including Lakeside Elementary School, Salvation Army, Ruth Lilly Women’s and Children’s Center, Coburn Place, Moorhead Community Center, John J. Barton public housing complex for the elderly and those with special needs, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and Teachers’ Treasures. Funds raised also help support scholarships for nontraditional students at IUPUI and Ivy Tech Community College.

“The goal of the event is to raise the funds necessary to support these nonprofit organizations,” said Kathy Finley, co-chair of the Style Show and Luncheon. “Since the Indianapolis club is a volunteer organization, 100 percent of the proceeds from the Style Show and Silent Auction go to support the club’s many service projects.”

Indianapolis clothing store The Secret Ingredient clothing store will provide the latest fall fashions on display at this event. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. so attendees can browse the many items donated by more than 80 businesses in the club’s silent auction and raffle.

Altrusa International, Inc. is the oldest service organization for professional women in the nation. Founded in 1917, the non-profit organization aims to strengthen local communities through leadership, partnership and service. Altrusa has more than 300 local clubs in the U.S. and internationally that are dedicated to making a difference.

Tickets for the event cost $48 per person and $345 for a table. Contact Finley at 317-374-8777 to reserve a spot by Sept. 6 or send an email to altrusaindy@gmail.com to learn more about the event.