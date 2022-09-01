Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre announces 50th season

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023. It’s a celebration that includes three new shows to the Beef & Boards stage, fan and family favorites and a return of the most successful show ever presented at the theater.

It all begins Dec. 28, 2022, with the play “Clue,” based on the beloved Hasbro board game of the same name. “Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery in which six mysterious guests arrive at a remote mansion for an unusual dinner party, where murder and blackmail are on the menu. Led by Wadsworth, the butler, and all the usual suspects are on hand, including Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard. The comedy whodunit is rated PG and is on stage through Feb. 5, 2023.

Then it’s time to cut loose for the first musical of the 2023 season, “Footloose.” The explosive movie musical bursts onto the stage featuring the powerhouse hits of the Oscar-nominated score, including “Footloose” and “Holding Out for a Hero.” When Ren moves to a small town that has outlawed dancing, he takes the steps necessary for a better future. Footloose is on stage through March 26.

Originally scheduled for the 2020 Season, “An American in Paris” will finally make its Beef & Boards debut March 30. The musical by George and Ira Gershwin tells the story of a young American soldier, a beautiful French girl and a romantic French city – each yearning for a new beginning in the wake of World War II. “An American in Paris” continues through May 14.

For its 2023 Season Family Show, Beef & Boards brings to the stage the epic Disney favorite, “Beauty and the Beast,” starting May 18. The enchanting story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a prince trapped under a magic spell. Rated G and featuring Beef & Boards’ $10 Family Show discount for all kids ages 3-15, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is on stage through July 9.

Then the musical legacy of Duke Ellington is celebrated in “Sophisticated Ladies,” a retrospective that takes audiences from The Duke’s early days at The Cotton Club through his widening acceptance around the world. Opening July 13, the high-stepping salute is inspired by the glamorous nightlife of a man who lived to love. Rated G, “Sophisticated Ladies” is on stage through Aug. 20.

The comedic duo of Eddie Curry and Jeff Stockberger bring the iconic characters of Max and John to the stage in the movie-turned-musical, “Grumpy Old Men,” opening Aug. 24. Feuding for most of their lives, these neighbors find themselves facing off in a new battle – as romantic rivals seeking the affection of an enticing new woman in the neighborhood. Based on the 1993 film, this stage adaptation captures the lovably crotchety characters through twinkling humor and great songs. Rated PG-13 for adult content, “Grumpy Old Men The Musical” is on stage through Oct. 1.

Opening Oct. 5 is the show that’s brought more people into Beef & Boards than any other: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Also featuring the largest cast to appear in a Beef & Boards production, “Joseph” follows the Biblical story of Jacob’s favorite son. After being sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, “Joseph” discovers his ability to interpret dreams, a skill that ultimately frees him and elevates him to power, and ultimately reunites him with his family. Rated G, “Joseph” is on stage through Nov. 19.

Beef & Boards’ 50th Anniversary Season culminates in a classic celebration of the holidays with Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” starting Nov. 24. In this stage version of the famous film, Broadway partners vacation at the Vermont ski resort of their former Army general. The theatrical treat is on stage through Dec. 31.

Also returning in Beef & Boards’ 2023 season is its popular one-hour production of the Charles Dickens favorite, “A Christmas Carol,” which will be presented for select dates Dec. 1-22, 2023.

For more, visit beefandboards.com.