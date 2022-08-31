Probation services to host juvenile delinquency classes

The Hamilton County Department of Probation Services will offer a program starting in September designed to curb destructive teen behaviors such as poor school attendance, alcohol and drug use, runaways and violence.

The program, known as the Parent Project, will be held over 11 weeks starting Sept. 6 and requires 33 hours of online class work. Parents will meet one night a week for approximately two and a half to three hours during the program.

“Parents of strong-willed children often question their ability to parent effectively,” said Rob Evans, juvenile probation officer with Hamilton County. “This program will help them identify the off-putting behaviors, empower them to take back their homes and improve their relationship with their child. We have been providing this class to Hamilton County for over 15 years and know it can change the course of a family.”

The Parent Project has been proven to reduce juvenile delinquency and has helped more than 100,000 families nationwide, according to a news release. It uses a support group model to allow parents to learn from each other as well as the curriculum and provides parents with concrete prevention and intervention strategies that can be put into immediate use within the home.

“Kids don’t come with instruction manuals,” Evans said. “That can leave parents feeling frustrated and helpless especially when it comes to modern problems like cell phones, social media, on-line schooling, and designer drugs. We are here to help.”

The cost to enroll in the program is $80. For more information or to register, please visit https://bit.ly/3JLPmbv.