Hamilton Southeastern School Board candidates announced

Candidate filing ended at noon, Aug. 26 for the Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees election on Nov. 8. The candidates who filed are:

District 1

Brad Boyer

Jackie Howell

Tiffany Pascoe

Edward A. Gedeon

District 2

Juanita Y. Albright

Janet Pritchett

District 3

Dawn Lang

Carla V. Cork

District 4

Julie A. Chambers

Harry Delks

Ben Orr

Candidates had until noon on Aug. 29 to file for a withdraw. The only one to do so has been Chad Curtis, who withdrew from District 4.

Michelle Fullhart is the only current board member who has not filed for reelection. Fullhart has been on the board since 2015.