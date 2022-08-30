Night & Day diversions – August 30, 2022

‘‘‘Escape to Margaritaville’

“Escape to Margaritaville” runs through Oct. 2 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘The Music of Patsy Cline’

Judy Fitzgerald will perform “Walk-in’ After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Blues Fest

The Blues Fest will host the 10th annual Blues Fest from 4:15 to 10:45 p.m. Sept. 2-3 at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in Fishers. For more on the two-night free festival, visit npdamp.com.

‘Shipwrecked!: An Entertainment’

Carmel Community Players has two performances remaining of “Shipwrecked! An Entertainment” set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.