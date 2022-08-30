Column: Sloping sites make for unique outdoor living spaces

Commentary by Bill Bernard

Sloping sites provide unique opportunities to create incredible outdoor living spaces. In this example, our homeowners had a wood deck projecting out from the lower level of their home. It was a nice space, but not quite big enough to accommodate their needs.

After considering a few designs with varying configurations, our homeowner opted for the versatile design pictured here. This design provides them with 430 square feet of entertainment space. The patio responds to the sloping site by stepping down out of the home and also down to a lower patio level. There is also a designated spot for their grill. The steps not only provide access from one level to another, but they also serve as the graceful line that defines and divides the multiple gathering spaces. The bullnose profile of the leading edge of each step repeats the line of the rounded arms of the furniture and helps soften the overall look and feel of the space. The sizes and shapes of the primary patio spaces are big enough to create distinctly amazing spaces for their family and friends.

Do you have a challenging site that needs some creative consideration?

