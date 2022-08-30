CityBird Tenders lands in Fishers

A new chicken restaurant, CityBird Tenders, opened Aug. 22 at 11595 Whistle Dr. Suite 130. The restaurant is owned by the same company that owns the popular restaurant, The Eagle on Mass Ave in Indianapolis. It is often referred to as “The Eagle’s little brother.”

CityBird Tenders is a small chain of restaurants that originated in Cincinnati. The Fishers’ restaurant is the chain’s first in Indiana. One is expected to open soon in Chicago. The restaurant prides itself on serving fresh, cage-free chicken and homemade dipping sauces and coleslaw.

For fans of spicy food, the menu includes a buffalo bleu sandwich as well as a plain chicken tender sandwich and a lemon thyme sandwich.

The company is owned by Thunderdome, which owns other restaurants in the Midwest. Thunderdome restaurants create “chef-inspired recipes,” according to Melanie Bowling,a brand ambassador for CityBird Tenders.

Bowling said Fishers is an ideal location for the new restaurant.

“It’s a beautiful, building community, and it’s a nice community to get involved with,” Bowling said.

Bowling community outreach is important to the company. She has been visiting Hamilton Southeastern schools not only to publicize the new restaurant, but also to get involved with Parent Teacher Organizations and other HSE clubs and organizations to host fundraisers.

CityBird Tenders’ first fundraiser was in partnership with Fishers Elementary School. Twenty percent of proceeds went back to the school.

“We’d really like to get involved, rather it be fundraising or donating our time at events,” Bowling said. “We do try to get involved in the community. It’s a great concept from a smaller company.”