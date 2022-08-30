Current Publishing
A Chick-fil-A is planned on the northeast corner of Michigan Road and W. 99th Street in Carmel. (Image from documents filed with the City of Carmel/Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A files plans for chain’s first restaurant in Carmel

Chick-fil-A has filed development plans to open its first restaurant in Carmel.

The Georgia-based fast-food restaurant specializing in chicken is proposing to construct a single-story 4,930-square-foot building on the northeast corner of Michigan Road and W. 99th Street.

The site is currently home to a 6,560-square-foot building that houses Red Robin. Chick-fil-A is planning to raze the structure and replace it with a freestanding building, an outdoor patio and space for a dual drive-thru.

Chick-fil-A operates a restaurant just north of Carmel near U.S. 31 in Westfield. Another restaurant is in Indianapolis near Michigan Road and 86th Street, less than 2 miles away from the proposed Carmel store.

Chick-fil-A restaurants are generally open from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

Current has reached out to Chick-fil-A and Red Robin for comment.


