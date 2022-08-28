Willow Haven Memory Care at Crooked Stick set to open in 2023 in Carmel

James Miles was raised in a caregiving family. So, his decision to devote his career to creating memory care homes comes naturally.

“When I was 9 years old, my parents and I moved to a farmhouse that my dad grew up in to take care of my uncle with Down syndrome,” he said. “He needed 24/7 care, so I understand what families are going through when they have adult family members they have to take care of and make decisions on whether they can go on vacation or how do they do errands when they have an adult to care for 24/7.”

Miles, owner and president of Willow Haven Senior Homes, plans to open a memory care home called Willow Haven Memory Care at Crooked Stick in the spring of 2023 at 2080 W. 106th St. in Carmel. The property backs up to the 13th hole of Crooked Stick Golf Club. The farm, near Allentown, Pa., where Miles’ father was raised, was named Willow Haven.

“My grandmother had Alzheimer’s (disease) as well, so I saw her go through that process,” said Miles, who lives in north Indianapolis. “When she went through it, it was in a nursing home. Most assisted living homes didn’t have memory care wings. Now they have memory care wings, but they are cordoned off or locked down. This home is being designed specifically with memory care in mind.”

Miles said his architect designer, Maryland-based JSR Associates, is on national boards for designing memory care homes. There will be circadian lighting that helps those with sundowner’s syndrome, or late-day confusion.

The floor design is such that there are very few hazards for tripping, Miles said.

The plan is for 10 private bedrooms and bathrooms.

“I plan on having multiple homes throughout the northern Indianapolis area, maybe not all in Carmel but on the northside,” Miles said.

Miles said staff will include an operations manager, two daytime caregivers, one overnight caregiver and a chef for menu planning. There will be a common dining area and kitchen area.

