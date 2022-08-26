Current Publishing
Hamilton Southeastern Schools launches inquiry into "Defund the Police?" poster incident

Hamilton Southeastern Schools announced Aug. 26 that Supt. Yvonne Stoles has selected local attorney Daniel E. Henke to lead an independent inquiry into a recent incident at Fishers High School involving a student assignment.

When younger brother of fallen Elwood Police Dept. Officer Noah Shahnavaz returned to classes as a student at FHS following Shahnavaz’s death, he encountered a sign in a classroom that read “Defund the Police?”

Officer Shahnavaz was a Fishers native and 2016 FHS graduate who was fatally shot during a July 31 traffic stop.

School officials said the poster was from a research project made by a student last year that looked at the pros and cons of defunding the police. The poster was removed from the classroom, and the school district and school board released statements apologizing for the incident.

According to information sent from the school district, Stokes recommended the independent inquiry after meeting with other HSE administrators and meeting with Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, Fishers Police Dept. Chief Ed Gebhart, Chris Owens of the Fishers Fraternal Order of Police, Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter, William Owensby of the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police and Rick Snyder of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police.

Henke isn’t charging for the inquiry and will provide a report with its findings to the HSE Board of School Trustees.

Henke is serving as a municipal judge and a volunteer for the HSE “We the People” program. He previously served as a chief deputy prosecuting attorney for Hamilton County for more than18 years and was on the former Fishers Town Council for 11 years.


