Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Deadline nears to run for Noblesville School Board

Deadline nears to run for Noblesville School Board

0
By on Carmel Community

The deadline to run as a candidate for the Noblesville Schools Board this fall is approaching.  

Candidates have until noon Aug. 26 to file with the Hamilton County Elections Office. Five candidates have filed petitions to run for the Noblesville School Board as of Aug. 15, according to the Hamilton County Elections Office.

Joe Forgey, who serves on the school board and was first elected in November 2018, has filed for an at-large seat. He is a retired pediatric dentist and has served as president of the school board for the past two years.

Noblesville residents Misti Ray, Melba Kiser, Chuck Haberman II and Brian Laskey have also filed for an at-large seat, according to the elections office. There are two open at-large seats that will be decided during the Nov. 8 general election.


More Headlines

Filing opens for Noblesville School Board seats Woerner seeks District 4 seat on Westfield Washington School Board Woerner seeks District 4 seat on Westfield Washington School Board Carmel in brief — August 23, 2022 Carmel in brief — August 16, 2022 Carmel Libertarian Maurer aims to ‘transform Indiana politics’ through secretary of state bid
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact