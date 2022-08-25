Deadline nears to run for Noblesville School Board

The deadline to run as a candidate for the Noblesville Schools Board this fall is approaching.

Candidates have until noon Aug. 26 to file with the Hamilton County Elections Office. Five candidates have filed petitions to run for the Noblesville School Board as of Aug. 15, according to the Hamilton County Elections Office.

Joe Forgey, who serves on the school board and was first elected in November 2018, has filed for an at-large seat. He is a retired pediatric dentist and has served as president of the school board for the past two years.

Noblesville residents Misti Ray, Melba Kiser, Chuck Haberman II and Brian Laskey have also filed for an at-large seat, according to the elections office. There are two open at-large seats that will be decided during the Nov. 8 general election.