Andretti Global plans $200 million racing and technology headquarters in Fishers

Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, announced Aug. 22 that it plans to build a $200 million headquarters in Fishers. The 575,000-square-foot building will be constructed on 90 acres in Fishers near the Nickel Plate Trail Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. It is expected to create up to 500 new jobs by 2026.

The new building will serve as a headquarters and base of operations for former IndyCar driver Michael Andretti’s racing team’s NTT IndyCar Series, Indy Lights and IMSA programs and future racing programs.

“Indiana holds an important place in the history of racing, and in my career as a driver and an owner; I’m happy to confirm that the Racing Capital of the World will continue to be the home of our global racing efforts for a long time to come,” stated Andretti, chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport. “Over the past 20 years, I’ve worked to expand our operations, and I’m proud of our steps to create a diverse racing portfolio.

“For us, it’s about more than just having somewhere to work on the cars; it’s about having a global motorsport home and sharing that with our people, our fans, and our sponsors to advance the sport and leave a lasting legacy.”

Andretti is a titan in the racing world who has built a diverse global enterprise. As a team owner, he has collected 17 championship titles and 252 racing victories, including five Indy 500 victories.

Construction for the project is expected to begin in the fall and be operational by 2025 and be completed by the end of 2026. The headquarters will feature modern technologies and will allow Andretti Global to welcome the racing community through involvement with the Fishers Parks Nature First program, planned indoor amphitheater, museum and innovations center that will showcase Andretti’s legacy.

Pending approval of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. board of directors, the IEDC will commit a $19 million investment to Andretti Autosport in the form of conditional tax credits and $125,000 in training grants.

“Partnering with Andretti to bring an incredible mix of innovation, visitor experiences and a commitment to the local community is a dream come true for this special property at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “Fishers will be a welcomed home for the future of Andretti, and I look forward to celebrating their successes together.”