Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Festival coming to Fort Ben Cultural Campus

Festival coming to Fort Ben Cultural Campus

0
By on Geist Community

By Chloee Kline

Arts for Lawrence has partnered with Richard L Roudebush Veterans’ Administration Medical Center Recreations, Creative Art Therapies and the City of Lawrence to showcase artwork by local veterans. The festival is Aug. 24 from 3 to 7 p.m.at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus at 8920 Otis Ave. Indianapolis. Admission is free.

This is the first time the festival has taken place outside of the Roudebush VA Medical Center.

“By moving the festival to the Fort Ben Cultural Campus, we hope to build public awareness of creative art therapies and highlight the talents of our veterans,” Arts for Lawrence Marketing & Communications Director Nick Ramey said.

The festival will display over 30 original pieces of art from 10 self-expression categories, ranging from visual art, creative writing, dance, drama and music. The Veterans Creative Arts Festival is an annual competition that recognizes the recovery made by veterans through creative art therapies.

The National Veterans’ Creative Arts Festival was founded in 1989 in Tuskegee, Ala., and has since expanded across the U.S. A music performace fund has allowed veterans to perform live music at festivals. Workshops are also offered during the festivals in a variety of artistic modalities by utilizing the talents of local community artists.

The festival at Fort Ben Cultural Center will also have live music, food trucks and family activities.

For more, call the Richard L. Roudebush VAMC Recreation and Creative Arts Therapies Team at 317-988 9450 or email indcreativearts@va.gov.


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — August 9, 2022 Walters vital to Brown County art scene Blues singer Robinson to perform in Live at the Center series Lawrence Community Safety Day set for Aug. 13 Snapshot: City of Lawrence celebrates new pickleball courts
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact