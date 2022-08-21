Festival coming to Fort Ben Cultural Campus

By Chloee Kline

Arts for Lawrence has partnered with Richard L Roudebush Veterans’ Administration Medical Center Recreations, Creative Art Therapies and the City of Lawrence to showcase artwork by local veterans. The festival is Aug. 24 from 3 to 7 p.m.at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus at 8920 Otis Ave. Indianapolis. Admission is free.

This is the first time the festival has taken place outside of the Roudebush VA Medical Center.

“By moving the festival to the Fort Ben Cultural Campus, we hope to build public awareness of creative art therapies and highlight the talents of our veterans,” Arts for Lawrence Marketing & Communications Director Nick Ramey said.

The festival will display over 30 original pieces of art from 10 self-expression categories, ranging from visual art, creative writing, dance, drama and music. The Veterans Creative Arts Festival is an annual competition that recognizes the recovery made by veterans through creative art therapies.

The National Veterans’ Creative Arts Festival was founded in 1989 in Tuskegee, Ala., and has since expanded across the U.S. A music performace fund has allowed veterans to perform live music at festivals. Workshops are also offered during the festivals in a variety of artistic modalities by utilizing the talents of local community artists.

The festival at Fort Ben Cultural Center will also have live music, food trucks and family activities.

For more, call the Richard L. Roudebush VAMC Recreation and Creative Arts Therapies Team at 317-988 9450 or email indcreativearts@va.gov.