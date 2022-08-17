Noblesville BrewBQ fundraiser to support local students

By Sammy Bredar

The Noblesville Rotary Club will host its sixth annual BrewBQ fundraising event Aug. 20 at Federal Hill Commons that will directly benefit local students with scholarships.

The event is from 4 to 10 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons and will include a barbecue tasting contest, live music from local bands, beer on tap from Bier Brewery and Sun King Brewery and wine from Blackhawk Winery and Spencer Farms Winery.

Carrie Dixon, former Noblesville Rotary Club president and current board member, said Rotary is a service organization and said it is encouraged to come up with ways to give, serve and support the community.

“The event was created some six to eight years ago by a few of our founding Rotary Club members who were career educators,” Dixon said. “Another club member involved in the early creation had a love for outdoor barbecuing.”

The funds raised at the event will support local students in technical fields of study and help them attend Ivy Tech Community College.

“Because our community at large has a mission through economic development to make Noblesville a place where businesses can start here, maintain and grow here with local support and workforce development,” Dixon said. “In addition to that mission, students who attend Ivy Tech and pursue technical fields of study historically do not have the scholarship opportunities that a traditional four year college offers.”

The number of scholarships is partly based on how much money is raised and Dixon hopes that the fundraiser will be successful.

“This fall, we awarded a full semester of tuition for 5 Ivy Tech students based on last year’s funds raised,” Dixon said.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the gate the day of the event and all individuals must be 21 years old to attend. A ticket includes unlimited beer, wine, and barbecue. Designated driver tickets are also available for $35 and include unlimited water, soda, and barbecue.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://event.ontaptickets.com/events/noblesville-brewbq-2022-8-20-2022.