Hybrid learning school begins third year in Fishers

In 2020, Shawn Moore wanted to create another private Christian school in Fishers. At the same time, he saw an opportunity to tweak the traditional aspect of school.

Mission Christian Academy was originally established as a hybrid, virtual and in-person learning environment with 38 students. The K-12 school will begin its third academic year Aug. 16 with about 200 students.

The faith-based school at 13095 Publishers Dr., Fishers, prides itself on the flexibility of the schedule, with three in-person days a week and two virtual.

Moore is the school’s founder and principal. He said the hybrid option allows students to have plenty of time to balance extracurricular activities and schoolwork.

“We’ve got kids that are heading off to college (to become) gymnasts, musicians and dancers,” Moore said. “So, it kind of gives them a little bit lighter load even though we still hit everything that we need to and cover 180 days of schooling. We just have two those days at home so students can be a little more flexible in their extracurriculars.”

The school’s hybrid model was beneficial during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore said, adding that parents liked having the time to be involved in their child’s learning while it was virtual.

“I think it’s a viable option in the future, given all things COVID that have come up,” Moore said. “Parents have seen that they either enjoy having their students at home a little bit more or having that hands-on approach. So, I just think the freedom, the flexibility, the hands-on opportunity for parents to be more of a part of the learning process is super important, and I think this kind of model is something that that will continue to grow and just give parents a viable option.”

For more, visit missionchristianacademy.com.