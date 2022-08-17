Madison County Prosecutors seek death penalty in the shooting of an Elwood Police officer

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office announced Aug. 17 that it will seek the death sentence

for Carl Roy Webb Boards II, who has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Elwood

Police Dept. Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

On July 31, Shahnavaz – a 2016 Fishers High School graduate — was shot after conducting a

traffic stop on a white Buick Lacrosse in Madison County. Boards II is alleged to have fired at

least 36 rounds at Shahnavaz with an AK-47-type rifle with a high-capacity magazine. The

suspect, who has a lengthy criminal history, was arrested in Fishers after a vehicle pursuit a

short time later.