Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Madison County Prosecutors seek death penalty in the shooting of an Elwood Police officer
Carl Roy Webb Boards II

Madison County Prosecutors seek death penalty in the shooting of an Elwood Police officer

0
By on Fishers Community

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office announced Aug. 17 that it will seek the death sentence
for Carl Roy Webb Boards II, who has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Elwood
Police Dept. Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

On July 31, Shahnavaz – a 2016 Fishers High School graduate — was shot after conducting a
traffic stop on a white Buick Lacrosse in Madison County. Boards II is alleged to have fired at
least 36 rounds at Shahnavaz with an AK-47-type rifle with a high-capacity magazine. The
suspect, who has a lengthy criminal history, was arrested in Fishers after a vehicle pursuit a
short time later.


More Headlines

Remembering a fallen hero: Friends share memories of slain Elwood Police Dept. Officer Noah Shahnavaz Funeral for Elwood Police. Dept. officer Shahnavaz starts in Fishers All Carmel Clay School campuses to have school resource officer beginning this fall Lennar Homes proposes townhomes in Fishers Fishers kicks off sesquicentennial celebration Hamilton County Leadership Academy announces Class of 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact