Give Hope Ride set for Labor Day

This year’s Give Hope Ride benefiting the YMCA of Fishers is set for Sept. 5. Cyclists can choose either the short route (20 miles), the medium route (44 miles) or the long route (63 miles). The registration fee is $45 per cyclist, and larger groups may inquire about discounts.

“The purpose of the ride is to bring together bike enthusiasts for a fun morning of bike riding while allowing them to do something charitable for others,” according to the organization’s website.

All proceeds will benefit the Fishers YMCA and its community outreach programs.

Associate Wellness Director at the Fishers Y Amber Beasley said a large chunk of proceeds will be to Livestrong at the YMCA, a program that supports cancer survivors.

Beasley said this year’s goal is $10,000.

Livestrong at the YMCA aims to assist cancer survivors return to physical activity.

“It is very much a support group as well,” Beasley said.

Canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ride returned in 2021 with 200 cyclists. The inaugural Give Hope Ride was held in 2013.

Beasley said riders of all skill levels can sign up.

“You don’t have to be an avid cyclist to do this,” Beasley said.

Roads will be marked to help the riders navigate each course. All riders will start at Olio Fields Park, 14181 E. 126 St. in Fishers. The event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Riders will hit the course at 8:15 a.m.

Additional information, including sign up information, can be found at bikesignup.com/Race/IN/Fishers/GiveHopeRide.