Cooper House seeks to raise $100K during fundraiser

A Noblesville nonprofit organization that works with families who have children involved with the Indiana Dept. of Child Services wants to raise $100,000 during an upcoming fundraiser.

The Cooper House will host the second “Bright as the Noonday Soirée” from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Lucas Estate Private Residence, 1143 W. 116th St., Carmel, that will feature a live band, food, drinks, a magician and a silent and live auction. The event in 2021 brought in more than $54,000, said Margo Tirado, who serves on the board of directors.

Tirado said the organization, in downtown Noblesville at 239 S. 8th St., provides several services for families and children it serves, including visitation and emergency removal support. The Cooper House, which was established as a nonprofit in December 2019, serves Hamilton County and surrounding counties.

The nonprofit works with families who are in crisis and are seeking to be reunified with their children, Tirado said.

“Our goal is to support and encourage these families so that they can be together again in a thriving home,” Tirado said.

The organization has a home in downtown Noblesville that is open for parents to use for visitation with their children who are in foster care, according to Tirado, who said support groups and Bible studies are also available.

The Cooper House provided visitation to 27 children and 22 families in 2021 and also provided emergency removal support to 46 children that year, according to the organization’s impact report.

The Cooper House is also open for emergency removals, allowing foster care children who are seeking a home to take a shower or obtain food, if necessary, Tirado said. Money from the fundraiser will go directly back to organization to cover operating costs, while funds may also be used to provide financial assistance to families in need.

Tirado also said The Cooper House would also like to eventually purchase its own home, noting that the organization is renting the space it operates out of. The organization is also seeing a need for new locations in other counties as well, she added.

“We’re currently also helping to provide housing for a couple of moms who are getting on their feet after their kids being in foster care, so that might be something down the line that we expand,” Tirado said.

Tirado added that she hopes that people will support The Cooper House and its mission.

“A lot of times, people don’t realize there are families in crisis in Hamilton County, but there are, so just making families stronger is part of our goal,” she said.

Tirado encouraged individuals to purchase their tickets, which are $150 each, in advance of the event by visiting The Cooper House’s website. For more information, visit thecooperhouseindiana.com.