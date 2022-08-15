Current Publishing
A Hy-Vee store that opened in Sept. 2021 in Grimes, Iowa. (Photo courtesy of Hy-Vee)

Hy-Vee plans to open store in Fishers

Hy-Vee, an Iowa-based supermarket chain with stores throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S., plans to open a store in Fishers. 

Hy-Vee announced in January it plans to open a store in Zionsville. Now, the employee-owned company has announced it also has its sights set on Fishers.

The company plans to build a grocery store and gas station at the corner of 136th street and Olio Road near the Saxony development, a growing residential area in Fishers. The plan was announced earlier this month and is still under review by the city’s economic development department. A construction schedule hasn’t been set.

The 150,000-square-foot store in Zionsville that was announced in January. It will be at Whitestown Parkway and South 700 East.

“The northeast area of Fishers has experienced tremendous residential growth over the past few years,” Fishers City Council member Jocelyn Vare said. “I support adding opportunities for the northeast area to be served, like Hy-Vee’s plans to open in Saxony. I’ve never shopped at Hy-Vee before, so I am excited to welcome the company and their employees to Fishers.”


