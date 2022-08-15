Current Publishing
Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation to hold second public input meeting on development of Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation will hold a second meeting to gather public input on development of Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park.

The in-person meeting is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 18 in the Wilfong Pavilion, 11675 Hazel Dell Pkwy., in Founder’s Park. The meeting may be attended virtually by registering at ccpr.formstack.com/forms/thomas_marcuccilli_public_open_house?mc_cid=26a95bf863&mc_eid=UNIQID.

At the meeting, CCPR officials and project consultants will report insights from the first round of public input meetings and focus groups and share the refined park concept. Feedback gathered during the meeting will help CCPR develop the Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park Master Plan. The master plan will help guide the ultimate design of the park’s development over the next several years.

CCPR purchased the site of Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park in 2021. The undeveloped 63-acre park is in northeast Carmel at 146th Street and River Road.


