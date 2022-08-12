Vitality classes keep senior young

At age 91, Terry Jones knows why she is in such good health.

Jones attends Carmel Total Fitness’s Vitality classes three times a week.

“It makes me feel so good. It’s been my lifesaver,” the Carmel resident said.

Jones has attended Carmel Total Fitness classes for about 15 years. She started attending after retiring at age 73.

Jones coordinated tours at Newfields, which was then known as the Indianapolis Museum of Art. She also was a docent.

“The group is very friendly,” Jones said. “(Instructor) Kathy Moyer is very motivating. She pushes you as far as she thinks you can go. There is a lot of camaraderie. I’ve made a lot of friends. I’m not a very disciplined person, but I am about this class.”

Jones credits her husband, Peter, 93, a graduate of West Point, for encouraging her to exercise.

“He was always so disciplined about exercising that it kind of set a good example for me,” Jones said.

The couple has four children and seven grandchildren. She has another way to keep sharp mentally.

“I do play bridge a lot and I think that helps the mind,” said Jones, who is a member of the Indianapolis Bridge Center.

Carmel Total Fitness, 820 City Center Dr., has been open for 16 years. The Vitality classes are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Sean Eastes, Carmel Total Fitness’ assistant general manager, said the Vitality class members form one of the most dedicated groups the center has.

“They all show up and participate,” Eastes said. “There are different ages. Some of them are also in Silver Sneakers, which means they can use a particular insurance card to come in.”

Eastes said mobility, strength, balance and weight training are available.

“They’ll use exercise balls and stretch bands,” Eastes said.

Eastes said there might be some members who realize they need a lower impact class and opt for Vitality.

“It gets them acclimated to the gym and breaks down a lot of barriers of fears coming to work out,” Eastes said. “It’s the participating of community of effort. Any new person comes in, it’s like they have been here all their life. They go to different events and out to lunch. They know each other’s birthdays.”

Scott Visser, owner and general manager of Carmel Total Fitness, said the facility was one of the first in the area to have a Silver Sneakers program when it started 15 years ago.

“Having seniors is a huge part of my business,” Visser said.

There are 25 to 30 members in the Vitality classes. Silver Sneakers classes are at 1:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Silver Sneakers program is through participants’ insurance plans, so they get a free membership, and they pay their deductible.

Those who don’t have that insurance option can purchase a membership with a senior discount, Visser said.

For more, visit carmeltotalfitness.com.