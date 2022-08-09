Snapshot: City of Lawrence celebrates new pickleball courts

From left to right: Brett Crousore, principal of Lawrence North High School; Randy Warman of American Structurepoint; Joe Murphy, City of Lawrence deputy chief of staff; Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier; city councilor Sherron Freeman; Dave Hofmann, chief of staff; Jim Heneghan, streets department director; Cori Korn, deputy chief of staff; and Jeff Vest, president of the Lawrence Parks & Recreation Board, join pickleball players on the courts for a ribbon cutting at Lee Road Park.

Collier, who once taught at Lawrence North High School, said pickleball has grown from a physical education activity to a popular sport across the country. Collier also he hopes to add more courts in the future and potentially get a tournament going with surrounding cities. Currently, eight courts are open to the public at Lee Road Park with operating hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.