Promise Road Elementary hires new principal 

Christy Martino’s focus on her new role as Promise Road Elementary principal will be centered on building relationships and trust with the staff, students, families and community.

“I am eager to learn more about the people and things that make Promise Road such a special place,” said Martino, who replaces Kelly Treinen, who retired June 30.

Martino joins Noblesville Schools from her previous role as principal of Perry Township’s Rosa Parks Elementary in Indianapolis. She has more than 20 years of experience in education, including roles as principal, assistant principal, classroom teacher, literacy consultant, intervention director and regional coordinator for the Center for Excellence in Leadership of Learning.

“Noblesville Schools and Promise Road Elementary are truly committed to engaging, inspiring and empowering students,” Martino said. “They are academic leaders who believe in doing what is best for students while also fostering a connection with the entire community. These things are all important to me as an educator and are a few of the many reasons I was attracted to this district and school.”

Martino said she has not yet had the opportunity to meet many of the staff members at Promise Road.

“However, I have already heard so many wonderful things about them from others in the district and community,” Martino said. “I cannot wait to get to know everyone on a more personal level in the coming weeks. I look forward to working with a staff who is known for being caring, collaborative and growth-minded and becoming part of the (Promise Road) family.”

A Carmel resident, Martino, who has three children, said lives approximately 15 minutes from Promise Road.

“I am excited about having my personal family and my school family located so close together,” Martino said. “My family is already looking forward to running into Promise Road families and students at community events around Noblesville and Hamilton County.”

Martino has a Master of Technology in Education degree from National Louis University in Chicago, a bachelor’s in elementary/middle school education from Saint Norbert College in Wisconsin, and has principal preparation certification from the University of Indianapolis.””

“I see technology as another tool in our toolbelt that helps us to engage and motivate students while also preparing them for their future,” Martino said. “The past two years required all educators to blend their knowledge of technology with their knowledge of effective instruction in order to ensure that students were still actively participating in learning even though they were doing so from home.”

Heather Hendrich, assistant superintendent of human resources and safety for Noblesville Schools, said there was a strong group of applicants for the position.

“Christy rose to the top of our list based on her steadfast commitment to relationship building, data analysis expertise and ongoing focus on academic excellence for all,” Hendrich stated.