Letter: CCS partners with parents

Editor,

In a recent letter to the Current in Carmel, Michelle Stewart-Ball of Moms for Liberty-Hamilton County claimed that objectionable materials are being shared with our children in the Carmel Clay Schools and that children have “unrestricted access” to sexually graphic materials in our school libraries. These claims are incorrect.

In actuality, the system’s instructional materials policies and processes work quite well to create a partnership between parents and the schools.

Parents can review all instructional materials by logging into Canvas, and they are invited to discuss every assigned resource with teachers and to request an approved alternate assignment should they still feel uncomfortable with any assigned text.

In terms of what is available at the libraries, CCS offers parents access to Destiny, a book review subscription service, which will let them know the content of any book in the library, and parents can work with the media specialists to help curate what their students access, read and check out.

As CCS Supt. Dr. Michael Beresford wrote in an email to the community Nov. 8, 2021, “what one family might consider appropriate for their child, another family might not,” and so “handling each case individually promotes collaboration between schools and families to ensure reading materials are challenging and appropriate” while preventing the “unjust censoring of books.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the instructional resources policies followed by CCS can visit their website: Instructional Resources – Carmel Clay Schools (ccs.k12.in.us). And, as always, the first thing any CCS parent should do if concerned is to contact their child’s teacher.

Diane Hannah, Carmel