Carmel Climate Action Plan takes next steps 

The Carmel Climate Action Plan is moving forward with some changes.

The Carmel City Council unanimously approved the resolution along with amending some wording changes and setting up a leadership committee at its Aug. 1 meeting.

The action plan sets greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets and provides strategies to reduce emissions for government services and operations. It is part of a process that began in 2017 when the council passed a resolution pledging to reduce carbon emissions.

“We went through the entire plan,” council member Jeff Worrell said. “We did receive a written report that outlined a very comprehensive description of the cost of each of the 42 concepts that are in the plan. We then moved to some amendments.”

Worrell said the finance committee voted 4-0 to send it to the Carmel City Council with a positive recommendation.

Following council approval, a commuter line feasibility study of an intra-county transit system and an expansion will be made. Worrell said the committee changed the wording from “Red Line” to “transit system.”

There also is a change in wording from “requiring” to “encouraging” employers to create commuter bicycling incentive programs and changing “requiring” to “encouraging” the replacement of gasoline-powered lawn mowers and other city-owned electric yard equipment when gasoline-powered equipment is retired.

Council member Tim Hannon suggested an oversight leadership committee be established within six months of approving the plan.

“The executive leadership group would ultimately prioritize the plan because we can’t do it all at once,” Hannon said. “They would provide resources and direction to the sustainability coordinator and report back to council on a regular basis.”

Hannon said the committee should consist of highly ranking representatives from key stakeholder groups, including Office of the Mayor, Carmel City Council, Dept. of Community Services, Utilities Dept., Engineering Dept., Carmel Clay Schools and Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation Dept., and aligning nonprofit organizations.

“My concern if we have a plan but no leadership around it, it won’t get off the ground,” Hannon said.

Council President Kevin “Woody” Ryder assigned the finance committee the task of how the committee will be formed.