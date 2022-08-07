Farmer John to open children’s series

Families can introduce young children to the joy of live performance through the Center for the Performing Arts’ Faegre Drinker Peanut Butter & Jam series, which begins a new season Sept. 24.

With fun and informal sessions designed specifically for ages 1-7, PB&J typically takes place one Saturday each month from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., in the Palladium’s Robert Adam Room or across Carter Green in the Studio Theater in Carmel. Tickets are $10 per child and includes the option of two free adult admissions upon request.

The season opens with Emmy and Parents’ Choice Award winner Farmer Jason, who makes his PB&J debut with a highly interactive concert about farm life and nature appreciation. From the Kennedy Center to schools in the Australian Outback, Farmer Jason has entertained families while inspiring them to get outdoors and have fun enjoying nature. Farmer Jason is the brainchild of singer-songwriter Jason Ringenberg, leader of roots-rock band Jason and the Scorchers.

This season’s events include:

Farmer Jason, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 24, Palladium, Robert Adam Room: Dorin, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 22, Palladium, Robert Adam Room; Yurtfolk, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12: Melchior Marionettes: Holiday Cabaret on Strings,10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Studio Theater: Silly Safaris: Animals of the North Pole, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7, 2023, Studio Theater; Feller Express Dinosaurs, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023, Studio Theater; Indy Opera: The Monon Town Musicians,10:30 a.m. March 25, 2023, Palladium, Robert Adam Room: Folk Music with Cindy Kallet & Grey Larsen, 10:30 a.m. April 29, 2023, Palladium, Robert Adam Room; Jazz Violinist Cathy Morris, 10:30 a.m. May 20, 2023, Palladium, Robert Adam Room.