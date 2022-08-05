Preston Stokell, left, and Reece Smith pause with cattle. (Photos by Will Riddell) Sheep bundled up at the fair. Gavin Aspy pauses with his rabbit, Abraham Lincoln. Goats wait to be judged at the Hamilton County 4-H Fair. Cattle line up for inspection during a competition. Patti Volmer, who was a part of the Color Me Green Fun Run, enjoys ice cream at the fair. Snapshot: Hamilton County 4-H Fair a place for animals, fun 0 By Current Publishing on August 5, 2022 Hamilton County, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Geist Community, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community The Hamilton County 4-H Fair was July 14 to 18 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville. The fair included competitions, showings and various events and activities. Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe toBreaking NewsEntertainmentFood/DiningMorning Briefing Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact More Headlines Lawrence council OKs $250K for street projects, proposes vehicle inspection fees Carmel in brief — August 2, 2022 Carmel in brief — July 12, 2022 Carmel in brief — July 26, 2022 Carmel in brief — July 19, 2022 A year of firsts Subhead: Ivy Tech Hamilton County celebrates inaugural anniversary, plans for growth in health care sector Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email