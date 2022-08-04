Current Publishing
Lawrence Police Dept. investigates fatal single-vehicle crash

The Lawrence Police Dept. is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened the morning of Aug. 4.

The identity of the deceased driver will be released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office upon confirmation that family members have been notified.

The Lawrence police and fire departments responded to the Maplewood Mobile Home Park in the 12400 block of Pendleton Pike just after 7:30 a.m.. They found a pickup truck had crashed into a tree and flipped on its side, trapping the driver inside. The adult male driver was removed from the truck by medics and was in critical condition. He was transported to Sidney & Lois Eszkenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, where he later died.

Witnesses saw the truck heading westbound on Pendleton Pike when it drifted off the road, hitting two trees and landing on its side in front of the mobile home park.

The crash is still under investigation by the Lawrence Police Crash Investigations Team and the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

