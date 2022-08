From left, Courtney Nienaber, Trina Rose and Trista Gubera. Witham Health Services was recently named the healthiest employer of America. Witham topped the 500-1,499 employee category. Founded in 2009 in Indianapolis, the Healthiest Employers Awards program allows organizations to dive into their employees’ health data and support their healthy lifestyles in and out of the workplace. (Photo courtesy of Witham Health Services)

