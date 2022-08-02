Current Publishing
Two teens, two adults seriously injured in weekend crash

The Fishers Police Dept. is investing a serious car crash that happened July 30 that seriously injured four people.

At about 1 a.m., police responded to a crash near the intersection of 126th Street and Promise Road. Emergency crews found two vehicles, an orange Chevrolet Trax and a black Chevrolet Cruz.

The drivers Joshua Wise, 29, of Fishers and Nicholas May, 35, of Fishers, and two unnamed juvenile passengers, both of whom were 16, were transported to an hospital in serious condition.

The Fishers crash reconstruction team responded to the crash and found that the Chrevrolet Trax was heading eastbound on 126th street when it veered left of the center line, striking the Chevrolet Cruz. The investigation is still under investigation.

