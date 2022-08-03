Current Publishing
The Canine Cloud Nine sign has gone up at the City Center store. (Photo courtesy of Amber Hosford)

Canine Cloud Nine planning move to Carmel City Center

Canine Cloud Nine has outgrown its space in the Carmel Arts & Design District.

“We’re busting at the seams,” said Amber Hosford, who co-owns the cage-free grooming salon and boutique. “We’re excited to have more room for everybody. We’re a little cramped right now.”

Amber Hosford, left, and Heather Bauer are co-owners of Canine Cloud Nine. (Photo courtesy of Amber Hosford)

Canine Cloud Nine is moving from 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, to 850 Monon Green Blvd. in City Center.

“The dogs mingle with us in our grooming facility instead of being stuck in a cage all day long,” Hosford said.

Hosford said the salon will increase from 1,200 square feet to 4,300 square feet in the new space. Hosford said she hopes the salon will be completely moved into the new space by mid-September. A grand-opening date will be announced later.

There will be space for dog daycare during the day.

Hosford and co-owner Heather Bauer, both Lawrence Township residents, bought the business seven years ago from a previous owner.

“It was there about three years before we bought it,” Hosford said.

Hosford and Bauer have nearly 50 years collective experience as groomers, Hosford said. The salon has nine other employees.

The salon also sells dog treats and food and accessories.

For more, visit caninecloudnine.com.

